Education Minister calls for end to degrade of NABTEB certificates

The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, has demanded that the National Business and Technical Examination Certificate, NABTEB, should not be downgraded.

The Minister who was represented by Mr. David Gende made the call during the 2022 monitoring of the National Business and Technical Examination at the Federal Science and Technical College Orozo in Abuja.

According to some, in order for Nigeria to be economically self-sufficient, it must diversify its economy and encourage youths to embrace self-employment through skill acquisition, entrepreneurship, self-reliance, and financial empowerment.

Many Nigerian youths are still running to the corporate world despite the limited job opportunities available in the sector thereby leaving many unemployed.

But the government over time has made effort to encourage technical vocation through promotion of Tivet.

It made concerted efforts to expand Tivet’s opportunities and discourage undervaluing skill acquisition in the country.

Finally, it appears that the government’s efforts are bearing fruit, as the level of enrollment for the National Business and Technical Examination Certificate has increased in comparison to previous years.

The National Business and Technical Certificate Examination is a yearly examination conducted by the National Business and Technical Examination Board for technical and business innovation colleges throughout the country.