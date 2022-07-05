Breaking News

Barcelona sign Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen on free transfer

Barcelona sign Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen on free transfer Barcelona sign Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen on free transfer

Spanish club, Barcelona have completed the signing of Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie and Danish Defender, Andreas Christensen on a free transfer.

Kessie who left AC Milan after helping the club win the Serie A for the first time since 2011, joins the spanish giant after opting not to extend his contract with the italian side.

Advertisement

Christensen also joined the Catalan club as a free player, after his contract at Chelsea ended last month.

Meanwhile Danish midfielder, Christian Eriksen has agreed in principle to sign for Manchester United on a free transfer, after the 30-year-old’s short-term contract at Brentford ended last month.

Advertisement
Advertisement
ding GIF

A three-year contract is being prepared for Eriksen, who is set to have his medical at Old Trafford.

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
ding GIF
Advertisement

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply