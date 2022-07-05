Barcelona sign Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen on free transfer

Spanish club, Barcelona have completed the signing of Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie and Danish Defender, Andreas Christensen on a free transfer.

Kessie who left AC Milan after helping the club win the Serie A for the first time since 2011, joins the spanish giant after opting not to extend his contract with the italian side.

Christensen also joined the Catalan club as a free player, after his contract at Chelsea ended last month.

Meanwhile Danish midfielder, Christian Eriksen has agreed in principle to sign for Manchester United on a free transfer, after the 30-year-old’s short-term contract at Brentford ended last month.

A three-year contract is being prepared for Eriksen, who is set to have his medical at Old Trafford.

