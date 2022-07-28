Akeredolu visits scene of latest attack in Owo

Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has visited the scene of Wednesday attack at a construction company.

The governor who was accompanied by heads of security agencies, no person was killed in the attack.

Governor Akeredolu said two persons who sustained injuries in the attack are responding to treatment. He urged the people of the town to go about their lawful business.

Meanwhile, residents of Owo,Owo local government area of Ondo State have condemned the attac and called for more seucirty in the ancient community.

Unknown gunmen had attacked Craneburg construction, injuring two night guards

One of the workers who witnessed the attack, said the gunmen came around 8.30 pm.

