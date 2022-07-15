5.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Ecuador region

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck the South America Country on Thursday, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

The Centre said the earthquake was at a depth of 80 km, that’s about 49.71 miles.

In a swift reaction, the U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the earthquake.

The earthquake’s power was great enough to shake the nation’s capital, Quito.

There were no reports of human casualties or damage. Several local media sites also reported that the earthquake happened about 11.28 p.m.

Several regions of the city had power outages as a result of the damage to buildings and power poles. People in Esmeralda, however, were instructed to leave their damaged homes as a result of the earthquake.

The tremor was felt in Bata, Santo Domingo, and other neighboring cities. In addition, 11 minutes after the earthquake, another 3.9-magnitude tremor was felt in a nearby neighborhood.