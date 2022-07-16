The candidate of the Labour Party in the ongoing Osun State Governorship Election, Honourable Lsun Yussuf, has denied stepping down for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the Election, Ademola Adeleke.

The Labour Party Candidate disclosed thsi while speaking to newsmen shortly after casting his vote in his polling unit in Iloobu, Orolu local Government area of the State.

Mr Lasun Yusuf a former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives under Honourable Yakubu Dogara also says he has received several reports of vote buying across the State.

He described the reports as depressing.

He said the nation will be in big trouble if every Politician or political pary decides to be buying votes on Election day.

Honourable Lasun Yussuf who was in the All Progressives Congress until the Party’s governorship primaries which produced incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola, as the party’s candidate defected to the Labour Party following the primary.

He is now the Labour Party candidate and is part of theose whoare jostling with the incument in his former party to unseat him and emerge the Governor of the State of the Living Spring for the next four years.

