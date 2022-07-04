Unknown gunmen set INEC office ablaze in Enugu

The office of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC at Ogurute, in Igboeze North Local Government Headquarters, Enugu State has been set ablaze by unknown arsonists

TVC News reliably gathered that the office was set on fire Sunday night and the affected building was totally burnt.

The Council Area has come under attack recently by unknown gunmen leading the state government to impose 6pm to 6am curfew in both Igboeze North and Igboeze South Local Government Areas.

Heavy security personnel have also been moved to the area to check the invasion and the battle has continued to linger.

Although, no casualty was recorded as at the time of filling this report

However, both fire trucks from Nsukka and Ogurute were mobilized and reportedly fought the fire that prevented collateral damages on the INEC facility.

The State INEC resident Electoral Commissioner Dr. Emeka Ononamdu confirmed the incident, said the commission is yet to ascertain the level of damage.

South East INEC facilities have come under several attacks with activities of unknown arsonists, attacking federal infrastructure in the Sub-region.

