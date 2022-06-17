Uzodimma condoles with Obaigbena over wife’s death

Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has commiserated with the Chairman of THISDAY/Arise Group, Nduka Obaiegbena on the death of his lovely mother, Princess Margaret Obaiegbena (Nee Usifoh).

Princess Margaret Obaiegbena died at the age of 88 and the Royal family of Owa Kingdom in Delta State had confirmed her passing.

A statement by Oguwike Nwachuku, Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to Governor Uzodinma said the Governor, government and people of Imo State share in Prince Nduka Obaiegbena’s loss, particularly at a time like this when her mother’s wise counsel was needed most in the country.

Governor Uzodimma said that Princess Margaret Obaiegbena’s contribution to her community, state and country, using her nursing profession, is something that ought to be emulated, noting that it was by dint of hard work, discipline and her believe in God that Mama was able to get to the pinnacle of her profession and even surpassed it.

The Governor said it was therefore not surprising that three governor’s found Princess Margaret Obaiegbena worthy of Service as Special Adviser, a position he said she merited based on her outstanding career in the nursing profession.

Governor Uzodimma further urged the Obaiegbenas to take solace in the fact that their matriarch left a legacy of an astute community leader, devout Christian mother, dependable politician and committed family woman of which many people will bear witness.

The Imo State governor maintained that there is no other mirror to assess Princess Margaret Obaiegbena’s contribution to the wellbeing of the society other than her surviving six children, many grand and great grand children, all of who are making positive impact in the society, nationally and globally in their chosen careers, vocation and callings.

He therefore consoled all those Princess Margaret Obaiegbena has left behind to mourn her passing, particularly the Royal Family of Owa Kingdom, the Government and people of Delta State and prayed God to grant them the fortitude and grace to bear the loss.