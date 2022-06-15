UK set to depot first batch of Rwandan refugees

Officials in the United Kingdom are “already” preparing for the next flight to take asylum seekers from the UK to Rwanda, despite a court ruling stopping the first plane from taking off.

The first flight was cancelled minutes before take-off on Tuesday evening. A late intervention from the European Court of Human Rights led to fresh challenges in the UK courts.

U.K Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey said the government was “surprised and disappointed” with the ruling.

Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, had supported the proposal earlier in the day. Johnson said, “We are going to go on and deliver” the plan, insisting that it was a legal approach to safeguard lives and combat criminal gangs who smuggle migrants across the English Channel in small boats.

The Rwanda asylum plan, announced by the government in April, intends to take some asylum seekers who cross the Channel to the UK on a one-way ticket to Rwanda to claim asylum there instead. The government said the scheme would discourage others from crossing the Channel.