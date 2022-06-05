U.S. Consulate celebrates success of 2021 Carrington Fellows

The US Consulate hosted a graduation ceremony to honor the accomplishments of 17 young Nigerians who comprised the Carrington Youth Fellowship Initiative’s 2021 cohort (CYFI).

During the 12-month fellowship, the 17 graduating fellows, who ranged in age from 21 to 35, worked on social service projects centered on health, education, civil liberties, the environment, and economic empowerment.

U.S. Consulate Public Affairs Officer Stephen Ibelli spoke at the graduation ceremony for the 2021 cohort, highlighting the positive impact the initiative has had on local communities since its inception in 2011.

He praised the graduating fellows for their selfless service and dedication to the values championed by the late United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Walter Carrington, after whom the initiative is named.

Ibelli welcomed the CYFI fellows to the U.S. government exchange alumni community, a prestigious and vast network of like-minded and highly regarded professionals from all over the country.

Dr. Arese Carrington, wife of late Ambassador Carrington, congratulated the 2021 cohort and urged them to remain exemplars of honesty and concern for the welfare of the less fortunate in a goodwill message delivered at the event.

The foundation of CYFI is a year-long social innovation project designed by fellows and supported by the US Consulate and private partners. The class of 2021 is the first to graduate since Ambassador Carrington’s death.

To date, CYFI has graduated 174 outstanding young Nigerians who bring a wealth of knowledge and skills to the table, and share a common vision with the goal of positively impacting the Nigerian society.