Troops rescue two Chibok girls in Maiduguri

Troops of Theater command operation Hadin Kai have rescued two Chibok school girls from their captors in Maiduguri, capital of Borno state.

The girls identified as Hauwa Dauda and Mary Joseph were rescued by the military troops of Operation Hadin Kai after their escape from Boko Haram camp.

Theatre commander operation Hadin Kai Major General Christopher Musa confirm the rescue to newsmen at Mai-Malari Cantonment in Maiduguri.

Both ladies now in their late 20s, now have sons.

It Could be recalled that on the 14th of April 2014, over 270 girls were abducted from government secondary school Chibok, Borno State Northeast Nigeria.

The abduction of the Girls gave birth to the viral Social Media campaign #BRINGBACKOURGIRLS led by former Minister Oby Ezekwesili, Hadiza Bala Usman, Aisha Yesufu and Others.

The then leader of Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, had vowe never to retuirn the girls while also saying they will be married of to his fighters or sold into slavery.

The campaign had notable world figures joining the #BRINGBACOKOURGIRLS campaign such as Queen Elizabeth, Michelle Obama, President Obama and Other notable personalities.

Many observers have always posited that the girls may never be recovered as a group like when they were abducted from their school and this has proven to be true over the years.

A few of them oruiginally escaped during the abduction while they were also the subject of intense search during the early years of the Muhammadu Buhari adminsitration culminating in the release opf over 100 of them to the Federal Government through negotiation coordinated by the International Council of the Red Cross.

Since then the calls for the rescue of the Others who still remained in captivity had grown.

Their abduction was one of the principal issues which led to the loss of then President Goodluck Jonathan in the 2015 Election with his handling of the immediate period after the abduction deemed incompetent by most Nigerians.