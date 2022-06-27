Rivers Utd crowned NPFL champions despite 1-2 defeat

League leaders and now champions, Rivers United dropped three points in the Nigeria Professional Football league after losing 2-1 at Nasarawa United on matchday 35.

Despite the loss, Rivers are now champions because closest rival, Plateau United also lost away to Akwa united. These results mean Rivers United maintain their 10 points lead with only three rounds of matches left to play.

In the other match day 35 games, Lobi Stars beat Dakkada fc 1-0, Katsina United edged Remo Stars 3-2 in a very controversial match, while Enyimba were held to a goalless draw by Heartland.

Elsewhere, Gombe beat Wikki Tourists 2-1, Shooting Stars settled for a 2-2 draw with Abia Warriors while Sunshine stars edged struggling MFM 2-1.

The biggest winners of the round were Niger Tornadoes who annihilated Kwara united 4-0 in Minna.

After match day 35 ,here is how the top five teams stand on the league table. Rivers United still lead the the pack despite the set back with 71 points.

Plateau United are on 61 points ,Remo Stars has 54 points ,Enugu Rangers are on 52 points while Enyimba also has 52 points .