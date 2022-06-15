Lagos set for maiden super-four sitting volleyball championship

Lagos state Volleyball Association, in conjunction with the Lagos State Sports Commission, has concluded arrangements to organuse the maiden edition of the “Super Four” Sitting-Volleyball Championship.

Speaking on the Championship, the Chairman, Legacy Volleyball club and Board Members of the Lagos State Volleyball Association, Mr. Kayode Ladele, said the event has been scheduled to take place from 17 to 18 June, 2022, at the National Stadium indoor sports hall, Surulere.

According to him, the competition aims to promote sitting volleyball just likevthe other sports and to build a formidable team that would represent the State at both National and International Tournaments.

While noting that the essence of the tournament is also to encourage sporting activities among Nigeria’s physically-challenged population, Mr. Ladele said an exhibition game was held last month to select players that would represent the State in the Championship.

“Sitting-Volleyball is not a new game but it is only just finding its feet in Nigeria. The sport has been in existence for a long time.

The sport requires almost the same techniques as the normal volleyball except that the game is played by the physically-challenged persons” he stated.