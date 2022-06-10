JBPT seizes goods worth over N868 million

The Joint Border Patrol team covering South West zone has intercepted goods worth more than eight hundred and eighty-eight million naira.

The Coordinator, Muhammed Hassan made this known while displaying some of the goods recovered from smugglers at the Nigeria Customs Service Headquarters, Abeokuta.

The Joint Border Patrol which was inaugurated after the first phase of the partial opening of the Borders in the country was divided into four sectors and sector two covers the south west states.

While speaking about the achievements of the sector in suppressing smuggling and other trans-border crimes between Nigeria and Republic of Bene, the Coordinator noted that the efforts of the sector has helped in increasing collection of Government’s revenue.

He added that they have made seizures of different goods which include foreign perboiled rice, used clothings, unregistered cars, cannabis sativa, premium motor spirit among others.

He called on citizens to be law abiding and desist from attacking law enforcement agents while carrying out their national assignment.

Mr Hassan also reaffirmed the sector’s unrelating effort and commitment towards discouraging cross border violations and suppression of smuggling as indicated in the Joint Border Patrol Operation’s mandate.