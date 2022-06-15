INEC establishes 25 additional centers in Anambra

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has established an additional 25 centers for the continuous voter registration exercise in Anambra State to accommodate the recent surge in registrants.



INEC stated that the new centers bring the total number of centers in the state to 87.

This was confirmed by the State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr Nkwachukwu Orji at a press conference at the commission’s headquarters in Awka on Tuesday.

He said: “I am pleased to announce that the commission has created additional 25 registration centres in Anambra State, and that they commenced operation by 9.00 am today (Tuesday).

“The additional centres bring the total number of centres in Anambra State to 87.

“We have reopened some LGA offices that were shut down as a result of insecurity. Specifically, on Tuesday, 7 June 2022, the Idemili North LGA Office was reopened. Today, 14 June 2022, we have resumed registration exercise in Ogbaru and Ayamelum LGAs.”

The commission added that staff members who were allegedly involved in bribery were being investigated, while others have been fired.

“The state office is addressing reports of misconduct by staff of the Commission. To bolster public confidence in the commission, the two registration officers accused of misconduct in Nnewi North LGA have been replaced, while investigation of the matter continues,” Orji added.

According to Orji, biometric services include new registration, whereas non-biometric services include PVC replacement, voter transfer, and updates.

He reiterated that non-biometric services do not require a visit to the registration centers. The commission’s CVR site can be used to receive these services.