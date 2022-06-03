I will not step down, except by consensus, Okorocha vows

Former governor of Imo State and APC Presidential aspirant, Rochas Okorocha has denied jumping bail and/or not honouring EFCC invitation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The former governor of Imo state disclosed this while appearing on TVC News’ premium current affairs show, Journalists’ Hangout.

Senator Okorocha said as much as he is not interested in discussing the matter any longer, insists it is important to clear some critical areas of the matter. He disclosed that he never jumped bail not received any invitation from the EFCC prior to the invasion of his house. ” Let me start by thanking God and Nigerians for their prayers. I thank God that our convention didn’t hold as it was earlier scheduled to hold, if not I would have missed. Let me also say that I did not jump bail nor failed to honour EFCC invitation. Infact, there was no time I was invited by the commission.

“I am a serving senator of the federal republic of Nigeria and a former two-term governor with a known address. As a serving senator, EFCC could have approached the national assembly through the president and request my presence. None of this was done. I wouldn’t want to talk about it again, I believe EFCC is doing its job. But it is important to know that a man under investigation is a man who left N48bn in the coffers of Imo state and I am being charged for N2.9bn. I was able to run free education throughout my tenure and maintained peace in my entire tenure.”

Speaking about how he was able to beat the screening deadline, the Imo lawmaker said: “My screening went well. I arrived there at about 10:30pm and the chairman had already folded his papers and was about to leave before I made a sudden appearance. I was able to tell them my manifesto.”

He also spoke on the conduct of the primary and the choice of candidate the party might eventually settle for. “APC primary is not the final election. There’s going to be a general election after the primary where Nigerians who are party members and non-party members will vote. And Nigerians are looking for three basic things – the person they can trust, who can build the economy and the character of the individuals.”

On whether the former Imo governor is willing to step down for any presidential aspirant, Mr Okorocha revealed that he’s ready to step down but only for a consensus candidate of the party. “What I really don’t like is a gentleman waking up in the morning after consulting your family and friends, picking a N100m form and get to the stage and announced that you are stepping down. But if it’s about consensus I will gladly abide. A serious minded individuals won’t just step down. People step down for different reasons. If I see somebody who has the same idea I have or better than what I have, I will step down. I have come to create wealth, change the economy of this nation and make life better for Nigerians. It’s passion that keeps driving me not the desire for personal wealth.”

The embattled Imo governor also spoke on whether is President Buhari’s anointed candidate, he noted: “I have never seen myself as the candidate of the presidency. I have not but if I have favour in the eyes of presidency, I will appreciate.”

Senator Okorocha noted that he believes President Buhari is a democrat and will not impose any candidate, rather requesting to have a say in who succeeds him. “The president himself is not even a delegate. Mr president I know will not impose a candidate, he’s only saying he wants to have a say in who becomes his successor.”

On the possibility of having a strong third force in 2023, Senator Okorocha said: “We have three types of candidates. There are some that are very good on social media, those on the TV and radio and those that are well rooted in the grassroots. 2023 will be very interesting.”

The former Imo state governor said he remains the only Southern APC aspirant who can win win votes in the north because of his record and he has done for them.