FG launches Tobacco control data initiative website

Despite a global decline in tobacco usage, it is predicted that by 2030, the number of smokers in Africa would have increased by about 40%.

As a result, a tobacco control data dashboard effort has been developed to act as a one-stop shop for stakeholders and the general public to obtain relevant and up-to-date data in order to progress tobacco control laws in the country.

The world health organization estimates that one in every ten African adolescents use tobacco.

It is also estimated that at least more than sixteen thousand Nigerians die yearly due to illness linked to tobacco use.

Twenty four African countries have instituted bans on smoking in public places and about thirty five countries have banned tobacco advertising, promotion and sponsorship.

This now includes Nigeria which is introducing a yearly tax regime on tobacco products.

As part of World No Tobacco Day festivities, the introduction of the tobacco control data dashboard website is planned to assist policymakers, governments, and civil society in Sub-Saharan Africa in using data to pass and monitor tobacco control legislation to reduce tobacco use.

Experts have cautioned that unless substantial tobacco control initiatives are introduced and successfully executed, tobacco usage on the African continent might more than quadruple within a decade.