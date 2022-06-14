Ekiti 2022: I will win because we are on the roads to success, Segun Oni boasts

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP in the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti state, Segun Oni, has expressed optimism that he will come victorious at the polls.

The former APC scribe who disclosed this while featuring on TVC’s Breakfast show, added that all polls conducted by credible platforms place him and his party above other contenders.

Mr Oni, who is also a former governor of Ekiti is seeking re-election on the platform of the SDP after failing to to get the ticket of the People’s Democratic Party during its primary.

He had contested alongside a serving Senator, Abiodun Olujimi but both lost to Bisi Kolawole, the party’s flagbearer.

Speaking on while he decided to seek reelection despite previous unsuccessful attempts, the former deputy national chairman of the APC said his decision was borne out of the inability of those governing the state to bring desired changes and development to the people.

His words: “I did not contest in 2004 or thereabout at all. In fact I didn’t want to go back to governorship, when I was I leaving, I made it very clear that I believe the governorship should go to other zones. But over the years, we see things are not going well for the state. In the first place, when I was in APC, it was the national Assembly caucus who came to me and said that “oga our party is absent on the street. And by our party then, they meant APC, it was during Fayose regime and they said the only person who can bring it (our party APC) to the street is me. They said I should contest and I said no that I’m satisfied with what I am doing as deputy national chairman. They came back again and I yielded after praying on it because I wanted to resuscitate the party.

“This current attempt has taken me to two places – PDP and SDP. When I left APC I went back to the PDP because I thought it was a natural home for me and of course there was also pressure on me to contest and I contested. Unfortunately I didn’t get the votes that I accredited. I thought it was just normal until I saw a video where delegates were showing a particular individual the candidate they voted for. Also I heard some PDP and APC chieftains celebrated my exit from the race at the govt house because they were not happy with my presence. They had thought they wanted to monopolise the power and the party.”

speaking about his chances at the poll despite contesting on the platform of almost an unknown party, the former governor said: “People were so happy that I decided to contest on another party. They are fully supporting us. In democracy, people are the structure and I am happy the people are there. The poll has been giving it to us. Where are on ground. By God’s grace, we will win because we are on the roads to success.

Speaking about his achievements as governor of the state, Mr Oni said: “Compare to others, Ekiti people know I did much better than others and the records are there and that’s what people still talking now. In Education, my records are there. I introduced a lot of schemes into the sector and the result was also sparkling. Before I became governor, we were ranging in the 30s in the rank, we went to number 8 that is pure without any infringement. Everyone was happy.

Mr Oni also spoke about the allegation that he accused the governing party of using power of incumbency: “I can’t remember saying the government in power is using power of incumbency. It is the people that will decide. The more you do this incumbency of a thing, the more you anger the people.”

Meanwhile, one of the allegations against his administration during his first term was that his government recorded unprecedented cases of violence across the state. But responding to this, Mr Oni dismissed all the allegations and described them as mere propaganda. According to him “You have only one indices to show that those things are just mere propaganda. No criminal is ever loved but can be feared. That tells you those things are just lies and propaganda. There’s no how I will be violent or lover of it, and still be loved this much by the people of Ekiti. The allegations are best described as mere propaganda,” Mr Oni said.

Speaking about his relationship with governor Fayemi and his predecessor, Fayose, the SDP candidate said he maintains good relationship with Mr Fayemi anytime and works hard whenever there’s course for them to work together. “I Olusegun Oni, wherever I find myself I worked very hard and Kayode too knows. When we are together, we worked together and fought hard and not for my personal gains. And for Fayose, whenever circumstances bring us together, we work together. I don’t trade with sensations,” Mr Oni stated.

The Ekiti governorship election which is slated to hold this Saturday, 18th June is expected to be a straight battle among three different political parties – the governor APC, People’s Democratic Party and the Social Democratic Party.

Ekiti state comprises of sixteen local government areas and is bordered to the north by Kwara State, to the northeast by Kogi State, to the south and southeast by Ondo State, and to the west by Osun State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has registered 988,923 eligible voters to participate in the election, and of the figure, a total of 720,724 people have collected their permanent voters cards, as of 18 May, 2022.