Club owners suspend Kano Pillars boss, Yahaya Surajo, indefinitely

The Football Club owners Association of Nigeria has placed an indefinite suspension on the chairman of Kano Pillars Football Club, Yahaya Surajo over his unsportsmanlike behaviour during the rescheduled NPFL Match Day 31 fixture between Kano Pillars and Dakkada FC in Kano on Thursday.

In a viral video made available to the Association, Surajo was seen to have physically assaulted the Assistant Referee after a 92nd minute goal was scored by Dakkada Fc to level scores at 1-1.

The Kano Pillars Chairman instigated violent disruptions by the fans against match officials, after he punched the Assistant Referee, who was forced to nullify the goal scored by the visiting team.