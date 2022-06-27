Atiku commends Tanko Muhammad’s resignation as CJN

Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Ababukar has described the decision of Justice Tanko Muhammad to vacate office as the Chief Justice of Nigeria as commendable.

In a statement by his media office, the former vice president also wished Justice Muhammad well even as he commended him for his action and service to the nation.

The presidential candidate also wished the newly sworn in acting Chief Justice success as he takes over the leadership of the nation’s judiciary.

“I wish the newly sworn-in Acting CJN Justice Olukayode Ariowoola success as he steps in to fill the gap and assure him of my commitment to advancing the frontiers of judicial independence and the promotion of separation of powers as the bedrock of deepening democracy and development.”