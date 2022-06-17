APC Presidential candidate, Tinubu meets Governor Uzodinma

Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu said his visit to the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma is to discuss plans for the party’s presidential campaign ahead of the 2023 Elections.

Asiwaju Tinubu who has been mending fences with other presidential aspirants and meeting with some leaders of the party to seek their support, believes the party needs to be united to secure victory at the polls.

He admits that the closed door meeting with Governor Uzodinma is inline with plans to ensure that all hands are on deck for APC to retain power at the federal.

The Imo State Governor expressed optimism that Asiwaju Tinubu will win the presidential election.