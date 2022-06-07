Absence of defence counsel stalls, Brt driver Ominnikoron’s trial

The trial of a driver of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) in Lagos, Andrew Ominnikoron, who allegedly raped and murdered a 22-year-old fashion designer, Oluwabamise Ayanwola, was again stalled on Tuesday due to the absence of a counsel.

This time, it was due to the absence of the lawyer for the defendant, Abayomi Omotubora.

At the resumed hearing of the case before Justice Sherifat Sonaike of the Lagos High Court, sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square annex, the Director of Public Prosecutions, Dr Babajide Martins, announced his appearance for the state and informed the court that the defendant’s counsel is sick.

Dr Martins said, ” I called Mr Omotubora and he said he’s sick, and not able to come and I said, did you write the court or sent a junior? He said no sir, I apologise.

“I informed him that we have another date on Thursday, and he said he’s aware. I just want the court to have it on record, that we have three witnesses in court and one of them came from out of jurisdiction. The three witnesses were also in court on June 1, when the defendant was not produced.”

After listening to the prosecution, the judge adjourned to Thursday, June 9, for the continuation of trial.

On the last adjourned date on Wednesday, June 1, the trial also didn’t go on as the defendant was not produced in court, due to the ban of commercial motorcycles popularly known as Okada.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had on May 18, imposed a total ban on the operations of commercial motorcycles, also known as okada, in six local government areas in the state with effect from June 1, 2022.

And, following reports of a planned protest by the Okada riders, the Controller of Prisons, Adebisi Adewale had directed a temporary suspension of conveying inmates to various courts in the state due to intelligence and security reports of possible breakdown of law and order.

This latest failure to continue the trial is due to the absence of the Counsel to the defendant.