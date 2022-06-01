2023:Tinubu visits Obong of Calabar, seeks royal blessings

The National leader and leading Presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on Wednesday visited the Obong of Calabar as part of his consultation meeting.

The APC’s front-runner for President during his visit promised to work with the government and the people of Cross River to revitalise the Calabar Port and bring the state’s economy back on track if elected President of Nigeria.

He added that he will help to turn around Calabar’s fortunes in a way that will benefit national development to which he sought the royal blessing of the monarch for the actualisation of his ambition.

In response, the Obong of Calabar admitted that Asiwaju Tinubu has the capacity to restore the lost glory of the country. He gave his royal blessings and wished him well in his aspiration.https://www.tvcnews.tv/2022/06/asiwaju-arrives-calabar-to-meet-with-apc-delegtes/