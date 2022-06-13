Kwara Anglican Bishop, wife, driver Kidnapped in Oyo state; Abductors Demand #50Million Ransom.

The Bishop of the Anglican Communion, Jebba Diocese of Kwara State, Reverend Oluwaseun Aderogba, his wife, and their driver have been kidnapped along Ogbomoso-Oyo expressway in Oyo state.

According to the Kwara state Diocesan Bishop of the Anglican Communion, Bishop Sunday Adewole, the victims were kidnapped Sunday evening when they were attempting to fix their faulty vehicle on the highway.

He added that the abductors have contacted the Church demanding a #50 million ransom.

Bishop Oluwaseun Aderogba, his wife and driver were said to be returning from a function in Ogun State before the incident happened.