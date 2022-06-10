Party Primaries: INEC declares end to nomination of candidates for 2023 General Elections in Oyo

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared that all primaries into the nomination of candidates by political parties in Oyo state for the 2023 General Elections has ended.

The Oyo state Resident Electoral Commissioner Mutiu Agboke who disclosed this through a press release stated that as from Friday 10th June 2022 all political parties are required to submit their candidates list for National Election on or before 17th of June.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner added that the list of candidates of the state election shall be uploaded between first and fifteenth of July.

He added that all political parties are also required to upload the details of their candidates for each constituency to the INEC Nomination Portal as it would be shut down on the 17th of June.

Agboke emphasised that only the names of the candidate that emerged from the democratic primaries as provided by the constitution will be submitted to the commission.