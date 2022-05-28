Former Governor Yari,Others emerge APC Candidates in Zamfara

Former governor Abdulaziz Yari, Senator Kabiru Marafa and Senator Sahabi Ya’u have emerged Senatorial Candidates of the All Progressive Congress in the Three Senatorial Zones of Zamfara State

Ex- Governor Yari will contest the Senatorial seat for the APC in Zamfara West, while Senator Kabiru Marafa will contest for the Central zone and Senator Sahabi Ya’u goes for Zamfara North Senatorial Zone respectively

The three Candidates emerged through Concensus at the Senatorial primary election held Saturday

Abdul’azeez Yari was Zamfara State Governor between 2011-2019, While Senator Kabiru Marafa represented Zamfara Central Senatorial Zone at the red Chamber between 2011-2019

Senator Sahabi Ya’u is vying for the Zamfara North Senatorial seat for the fourth time

He served as Senator between 2007-2011, 2019- 2023 and is now contesting for another four years term

The election was monitored by Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Security agencies, National and State Officials of the APC

Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle and the State Chairman of the APC Tukur Danfulani commend the delegates for their Maturity and unity in party

They Further assures of their Commitment to ensure the party’s Victory in the forthcoming Elections.

The issue of sharing of Political offices had been a matter of controversy within the ruling All Progressives Congress following the defection of Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle to the Party.