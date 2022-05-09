Delegates recieve Atiku in Ondo, Former VP promises Change

Former Vice President of Nigeria and a presidential candidate on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar has faulted the federal government for failing to meet the demands of striking lecturers while meeting with delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo State.

He also stressed to the delegates the need for devolution of power, stressing that power is too concentrated at the centre.

He said if he is elected, he would address the problems facing the country’s education sector.

The former vice President said it is sad that students have been at home for more than three months.

He won the last delegates election to emerge as the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in 2019.

He was originally elected Governor of Adamawa State before his nomination as Vice Presidential Candidate by Chief Olusegun Obasanjo in 1999.

Alhaji Atiku was the Leader of the reputed Strongest Political Group of the over 34 that formed the Peoples Democratic Party, the Peoples Democratic Movement.

The Group was formed by the late former deputy to General Olusegun Obasanjo, Late Major General Sheu Musa Yar’Dua and was an integral part of the Social Democratic Party under whose platform Chief MKO Abiola won the June 12 1993 Presidential Election which was annuled by the Military regime of General Ibrahim Babangida.

The Former Vice President has been on a quest to be President of Nigeria since 1993 when he initially lost out to Chief MKO Abiola and has been the Presidential Candidate of the Action Congress in the 2007 Election as Vice President To Chief Olusegun Obasanjo after he was prevented from participating in the Primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party.

He was also the Consensus Candidate of the Northern Elders Forum in the 2011 Election within the Peoples Democratic Party but lost the ticket to President Goodluck Jonathan.

He was also an aspirant under the APC in 2015 but also lost out to President Buhari and was the Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in 2019 and lost in the General Election to President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC.

He was a former Deputy Director of the Customs Service.

He was a delegate during the course of choosing a Presidential Candidate in the lead up to the June 12 1993 Presidential Election for the Social Democratic Party.