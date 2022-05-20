Buhari appoints Semiu Adeniran as Statistician-General of Federation

President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the appointment of Mr Semiu Adeyemi Adeniran as the substantive Statistician-General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), with immediate effect.

This appointment follows the demise of the former Statistician-General of the Federation, Dr Simon Harry, on 13th April, 2022.

Mr Semiu Adeniran is a professional statistician of repute with bias for Demography and Social Statistics. He has over three decades of statistical hands-on experience garnered from various local and international institutions.

Until his appointment, Mr Semiu was the Director of Demographic and Household Statistics at the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).