Benue State APC Gubernatorial Aspirants React to outcome

Four Benue State gubernatorial aspirants on the APC platform including Senator Barnabas Gemade, Mike Aondoakaa (SAN), Mathias Ibuan and Terhemba Shija have registered their petitions to the Governorship Appeal Panel Committee.

The aspirants who took turns to state their cases rejected the outcome and called for fresh primaries to be conducted in the State.

While Barnabas Gemade, Mike Aondoakaa (SAN), and Terhemba Shija submitted that no primaries was held in Benue, Mathias Ibuan said the process was shortchanged in parts of the state to favour a particular aspirant.

The State Exco of the APC confirmed that elections were held and results collated as published.

Meanwhile, a section of Benue APC today staged a protest in Makurdi. The group alleged that the primaries in the state did not hold. They called on the NEC of the party to address the Benue situation, for the sake of the party in the state.

On its part, the three person Appeal Panel Committee headed by Ogoama Ocheama promised that justice will be served on the matter.

Other members of the Committee are Gyang Ding Gyang, Secretary and Lawal Na-Rogo as member.

The Governorship Primary of the All Progressives Congress had ended with a suspended Catholic Priest, Reverend Father Hyacinth Iormen Alia emerging as the winner.

His ambition had been causing ripples within the All Progressives Congress in the State.

The All Progressives Congress was the ruling party in Benue State from 2015 until the Agatu killings and constant and unaddressed killings by suspected Killer Herdsmen forced then Governor Sam Ortom to return to the Peoples Democratic Party in 2018.

The party has been struggl;ing to put its house in order since.

The Killings which have still not completely stopped has made it difficult for the party to reach the people with the preception that an APC led Federal Government having failed to address Security issues within the State will not do better with an APC Governor having experinced that befiore with Governor Ortom.