APC inaugurates screening committee ahead party’s primaries

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress has inaugurated its screening committee ahead of the party’s primaries scheduled for 30th of May.The party set up various panels for its two-day screening of 1,693 aspirants. The development was disclosed by the APC National Organising Secretary, Sulaiman Argungu, shortly after the inauguration of chairmen and secretaries of the screening committees.

Mr Argungu stated that 145 governorship aspirants will be screened while 351 aspirants have returned the senatorial aspiration forms and 1,197 aspirants will be screened for the House of Representatives with 10 panels.

He also disclosed that the party has a set of guidelines in the aspirant assessment and verification forms that will be given to each committee for the screening.

INEC blames insecurity

The Independent National Electoral Commission says Insecurity in Shinkafi local government area of Zamfara State prevented it from conducting by election to fill a vacant seat in the State House of Assembly.

There has been a vacant seat at the state House following the death of the Member representing Shinkafi Constituency who was killed by armed bandits in June Last Year.

The Electoral umpire also says it is ready to monitor political parties’ primary election ahead of the next election and dateline is non-Negotiable.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has released the results of the 2022 edition of its Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

The board in a statement signed by its Head of Public Affairs and Protocol, Fabian Benjamin, outlined process for candidates to check their results.

He stated that candidates should send UTMERESULT to 55019 using the same phone number used to register for the examination.

Mr Benjamin warned candidates to be wary of fraudsters who send all kinds of messages on how to check their results.

It would be recalled that no fewer than 1,730,947 candidates sat for the examination which began on Friday 6th of May.