Again Sokoto APC Guber Aspirants Call For Direct Primaries

As the All Progressives Congress APC in Sokoto prepares to hold its governorship primaries, some governorship aspirants have urged the party’s leadership to use direct primaries in the state.

The aspirants threatened that anything done contrary to their request may spell doom for the party.

Addressing a press conference in Sokoto, Senator Abubakar Gada, in company of Abdullahi Balarabe Salame, said the state chapter of the party has been without recognized leadership.

According to them, the party chairman should remember that only a few days before the primaries, the Sokoto federal high court issued a confusing decision that was neither here nor there.

He said in other to put the party in a strong position, six out of seven aspirants formally requested for direct primaries as contained in the electoral act 2022 as amended”

They further said, ” we however vowed to be on the side of law by deciding to keep away from the charade about to take place in the Sokoto State APC.

“We make bold to submit that whatever happens in the course of this so called exercise cannot stand the text of the law, thereby putting the state chapter at the highest risk of nullification of whatever may emulate therefrom irredeemable”

They however threatened that both of them are not part of this compromised process in the interest of the party.

“We are aware that Sokoto State was among the several other states that requested for a direct primaries due to unresolved issues in their respective states leadership.

“We are also aware that states like Osun,, Abia and Benue has since been permitted to select their candidates through direct primaries.