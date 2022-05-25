Kaduna Train Attack:

Terrorists Reportedly Threaten To Kill Hostages In Seven Days.

Terrorists who attacked the Kaduna-Abuja train and abducted passengers on the 28th of March have allegedly threatened to kill 61 hostages if the Government fails to meet their demands in the next seven days.

Some relatives of the victims who spoke with the bandits say they have demanded the immediate and unconditional release of eight of their children allegedly arrested in Nasarawa state but are now kept in an orphanage in Jimeta, Adamawa state.

They relatives on Wednesday morning held a peaceful protests in Kaduna, calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to rescue their loved ones.

They also shared a video of their loved ones in captivity allegedly sent to them by the terrorists.

In the said video the terrorists made their Victims call on the government to come to their rescue, among the victims is a foreign national from Pakistan.