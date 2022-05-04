UN Secratary General arrives UN House Abuja, honours Bombing Victims

The United Nations Secretary General has arrived the UN House in Abuja where he will be performing a wreath laying ceremony in honour of the 23 people that died in the 2011 bomb blast at the UN House

Mr Antonio Guterres arrived Nigeria yesterday and visited the Internally displaced in Maidguri where he advocated for a better life and reintegration plans for them, he also met with the Governor of the State, Prof Babagana Zulum before returning to Abuja

He is currently in a closed door meeting with Heads of all UN agencies

The Secretary General will also be meeting with President Buhari and Vice President Osinbajo today.

Boko Haram Terrorists had attacked the UN House Abuja on the 26th of August 2011 in what was a first suicide attack by the group anywhere in the country.

23 People died in the attack while several others were injured.

It took the Federal Government a few years after the attack to rebuild the UN House.

The United Nations ahs since returned its operations to the house and the visit of Mr Guteres is an indication of the confidence of the global body in the current efforts by the government to return peace to all parts of the country.

He will also lay a wreath at the memorial erected to commemorate the attack and the victims both dead and injured in the attack.