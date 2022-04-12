Russian-backed forces deny using chemical weapons in Mariupol

Russian-backed separatist forces did not use chemical weapons in their attempts to take full control of Mariupol despite Ukrainian allegations to the contrary, Eduard Basurin, a separatist commander, has told the Interfax news agency.

Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said earlier on Tuesday that Kyiv was checking unverified information that such weapons may have been used during the siege on the southeastern Ukrainian port city.

A Ukrainian unit defending Mariupol had claimed without providing evidence that a drone had dropped a poisonous substance on its positions. It indicated there were no serious injuries.

Basurin on Monday publicly called for Moscow to deploy its chemical, biological and radiological defence unit to “smoke out” Mariupol.