Obasa, others holds special tawaf for Tinubu in Mecca

A special Tawaf was held on Thursday, April 28, for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and top contender for the office of the president.

Tagged ‘Special Tawaf for Asiwaju’, the session commenced by 12 noon and was conducted around Kaabah at the centre of Islam’s most important mosque, the Masjid al-Haram in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

Participants wore the ihram attire and congregate at the King Abdulaziz Gate.

The Tawaf was attended by some Islamic scholars and political leaders from Nigeria, including the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt.Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, who said the event was also to thank Allah for the former governor of Lagos ahead of the presidential election.

Meanwhile, the former Lagos governor and presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has expressed gratitude to the state House of Assembly for the special Tawaf and prayer session the house organized for him in Mecca, Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

He said he felt honoured for the gesture which he said is in furtherance of their similar prayers seeking God’s blessings for his aspiration to lead Nigeria from 2023.

Tinubu stated this in a message he personally signed and made available to the press on Thursday.

The statement read in full, “As Muslim faithful continue their fasting and supplications to Allah in this Holy month of Ramadan, I express my gratitude to the Lagos State House of Assembly for their decision to organise a special tawaf (circumambulation of Holy Kaabah) and prayer session for me today (Thursday) in Mecca.

“I’m most honoured by this gesture purposed to be in furtherance of similar prayers seeking God’s blessings for my aspiration to lead our country from 2023.

“However, while thanking Speaker Mudasiru Obasa and all members of the Lagos State House of Assembly for this important decision, I enjoin the Speaker and his colleagues to go beyond my ambition and pray for Nigeria as well.

“I urge them to intercede on behalf of the nation and beseech Almighty Allah for an end to the challenges besieging our country.

“I urge them to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari and his administration in their efforts to surmount these challenges.

“Pray to Almighty Allah to touch the hearts of bandits and criminal elements in our country so they toe the path of goodness in this blessed month.

“I also enjoin everyone organising or holding similar prayers either for themselves or for some particular causes to also remember to pray for our country in this sacred month.”