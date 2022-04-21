NAF Airstrike targeting bandits allegedly kill six children in Niger Community

Six children have been reportedly killed in an airstrike by the Nigerian Air Force in Kurebe, Shiroro Local Government of Niger State.

The incident was said to have happened on Wednesday 13th April while the children were on their way back from the borehole within Kurebe community where they went to get water.

The villagers said there was no presence of terrorists in the village when the bombardment happened.

According to the spokesman of the coalition of Shiroro Associations Salis Sabo one of the victims who lost two of his daughters and two grand daughters in the incident said there was no presence of terrorist within the village at the time the aircraft bombarded the innocent children.

He added that the terrorists are of two camps in the community and their hideouts are well known in the community.

One is along Unguwan Zomo, the other through Kwantan Yashi area.

Salis Sabo also added that they do not understand why fighter jet would be targeting the community where civilians live.

He maintained that they are living a life of denial and are constantly at the mercy of the terrorists as the terrorists come into the community at will, loot their property, rape their daughters, wives and mothers.

They are forced to live in the village as anyone who attempts to leave will incur the wrath of the terrorists. He added that there are no presence of any security personnel in the area.

The two other children who lost their lives in the incidents have for long lost their parents.

One of them is a daughter to late Malam Isah Kurebe and the other is a daughter to late Malam Adamu Kurebe, who was killed by the terrorists two years ago.

The innocent child he left over, has now been taken away by similar fate. This is the second time this type of incident is happening.