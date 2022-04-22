INEC suspends CVR in parts of Imo, Anambra, Kaduna States

The Independent National Electoral Commission has suspended the continuous voters registration exercise in parts of Imo, Anambra, and Kaduna States due to the spate of insecurity and attacks on its field officers.

Chairman of INEC, Mahood Yakubu also disclosed that security agencies have enough time to address the challenges before the 2023 elections.

Professor Yakubu spoke during a meeting with resident electoral commissioners in Abuja, where he disclosed that the voters registration exercise has been suspended in 54 centers in imo, 42 centers in Anambra, as well as the registration centers in jemaa, kaura, and large areas of Birnin Gwari and Giwa local government areas in Kaduna state.

Professor Mahmood Yakubu also directed all registered political parties to submit copies of membership register to the commission, in compliance with the new Electoral Act 2022, before their primary elections.