Bandits Kill Fifteen In Four Zamfara Communities

Fifteen person’s were said to have been killed in fresh bandits attack on four Zamfara Communities

The affected villages are Kadaddaba, Rafin Gero, and Babban Baye, in Anka Local Government Area of the State.

One of the affected villages is near the Anka Local Government Headquarters.

The Locals were killed thursday evening during separate attacks by the Gunmen

Spokesperson of the Zamfara State Police Command Muhammadu Shehu confirmed the attack

He however confirmed thirteen person’s killed and not fifteen

The Zamfara police also denied stories making the round of attack on Daki Takwas, a Communities in Gummi Local Governmeny area

The Police assures of their readiness to respond to distress call ,while calling on residents to always cooperate with security agencies to secure Communities.