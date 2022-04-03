Akwa Ibom govt evacuates 34 stranded citizens in Katsina after attack

The government of Akwa Ibom State has successfully evacuated 34 of its people who were stranded in Katsina State due to increased banditry and insurgency in several parts of the state.

The victims, who arrived in the state on Saturday, were received by the state government’s Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Dr Ini Adiakpan, at the Women Development Centre in Uyo.

The Governor, according to the Commissioner, has made sufficient preparations for their arrival and the distribution of relief supplies as they rejoin with family members.

Chief Effiom Williams, President of the Akwa Ibom Community in Katsina and a lecturer in the Department of Mathematics at the Federal College of Education in Katsina State, recounted the incident, saying, “I got a distress call from our members in Batsari, Danja, Dan Musa, and other LGAs that their houses and shops were being attacked, and I quickly mobilised them into safety in my house.”

One of the returnees, Mrs Elizabeth Emmanuel, who hails from Ikono LGA but resided in Jibia LGA in Katsina, said her shop and home were razed by the arsonists, who attacked their community at night, killing several people in their sleep.

“When we returned home, we began hearing loud shooting at night, and we all began fleeing for our lives.” My children and a few clothes were the only things I could take from our home. “Fortunately for us, troops led us to the IDP camp,” Mrs. Emmanuel added, praising the government for their assistance.