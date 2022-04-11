2023: Twitter users react to Osinbajo’s declaration

The declaration of vice president Yemi Osinbajo for the exalted office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has set tongues wagging on social media.

Professor Osinbajo on Monday morning declared his intention to succeed his boss, President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Apart from reactions on social media, APC national leader and Presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu sarcastically responded to Osinbajo declaration when asked by a Journalist after a closed-door meeting with the APC governors in Abuja on Monday. He said: “I have no son grown enough to declare for president”, apparently referring to Osinbajo’s declaration.

Below are some reactions to Osinbajo’s declaration from twitter users.