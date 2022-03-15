UK High Commission announces temporary suspension of some Visas to Nigerians

The United Kingdom Embassy in Nigeria has announced a temporarily suspension of the issuance of study, work and family visa applications to Nigerians.

It explains this decision was taken to give priority to applications made under the Ukraine Family Scheme.

In a statement posted on the official Twitter page of the United Kingdom Embassy in Nigeria on Tuesday, the embassy announced that Ukraine Family Scheme was launched in response to the humanitarian crisis arising from the invasion of Ukraine.

The statement titled: ‘Temporary suspension of priority visas for student, work and family applications’, clarified that Nigerians, whose passports were ready for collection, would be contacted by the Visa Application Centre.