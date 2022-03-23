TVC Secures Right For Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

Africa’s foremost media company, TVC Communications has announced that it has acquired the right to broadcast the 2022 edition of the popular television game show ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ (WWTBAM) on its television channel, TVC.

WWTBAM is an adaptation of the British version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. The Nigerian version was first aired on October 8, 2004. Over the years, the show has recorded exciting moments, with Aroma Ufodike winning the highest prize money of N10 million. Other past winners of the show include Osazuwa Osahon Daniels – N5 million (2009), Babatunde Oni Oladipo – N5 million (2010), and Nnaemeka Ubaekwena – N5 million (2012). Hosted by Frank Edoho, the winner of the 2021 edition will be going home with a whooping sum of N20 million.

Announcing this partnership, TVC Communications Commercial Director, Ronan Redmond said that this is one of the numerous partnership deals that TVC will be unveiling in the year 2022.

“We are happy to announce that we have acquired the right to air the new season of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire on our pure entertainment channel TVC starting from Sunday, 20th March 2022. WWTBAM will run for 1 hour on TVC every Sunday between the hour of 9:00 pm and 10:00 pm for 52 weeks. This means that our over 5.5million audience will have the opportunity to watch the return of WWTBAM on TVC with a bang that would create lasting memories in their minds.”

Confirming the partnership, Chief Executive Officer, BLK Hut Limited, Hakeem Condotti of WWTBAM said “What can I say? I’m happy, grateful and excited to be part of the historic success of the airing of this first episode of the series. Frank is a stupendous host and the positive feedback from Nigerians make all the sacrifices worth the wait.”

Themed “The Rebirth”, the new edition of the show has a new lifeline called “asking the host” to aid contestants when they are stuck on questions. Other lifeline elements on the TV game show are “50-50”, “Call a Friend”, and “Ask the Audience”.

For media contact:

Mabel Aladenusi – Adeteye

Head, Corporate Communications & PR

TVC Communications

mabel.aladenusi@tvccommunications.tv

+ 234 818-813-5033