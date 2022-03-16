Southwest Labour Unions demand autonomy for Local Government, Legislature

The Nigerian Labour Congress and members of the judiciary, legislative and parliamentary arms of government in South West have demanded the implementation of local government financial autonomy bill passed by the national assembly.

The labour unions are also demanding that local governments across the country be allowed to operate freely without the interference of the state and federal governments

Members of the civil societies made their grievances known at a protest held in Ibadan.

The peaceful protest which kicked off from NLC secretariat Agodi,Ibadan took the protesters to the Oyo state House of Assembly to solicit the support of the house to hasten the passage of local government financial autonomy bill into law at the state level in the south west.

The NLC chairman Oyo state Kayode Martins the protest was necessary because the three power of the local government has been overtaken by the state and federal government.

He said the grassroots government remains a very important tiers of government as contained in the constitution.

Chairperson Nigeria Labour Congress Lagos state Funmi Selsi says the join unions are out to ensure that the demands are corrected in the constitution before the emergence of another administration in the country.

Addressing the protesters,the speaker of Oyo state house of Assembly,Adebo Ogundoyin pledged the readiness of the assembly to support the implementation of the bill.

Ogundoyin added that Oyo assembly would convene the meeting of assemblies in the south west to fashion out modalities for the realization of the bill.