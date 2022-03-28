Security Agents overpower Terrorists, Secure 970 Passengers on Abuja-Kaduna Train

The Police and the Nigerian Airforce have overpowered a group of suspected Terrorists who blew off the rail track of the Abuja-Kaduna train.

The Terrorists reportedly blew off the rail track between Rijana and Katari in Kaduna State and surrounded it shooting sporadically into the air.

The Nigerian Police Force and troops of the Nigerian Airforce who got information about the unfolding attack quickly mobilised to the scene and over pwoered the Terrorists.

The Troops defeated the Terrorists in a Firefight and secured the 970 passengers unhurt.

We will bring you details as they unfold.