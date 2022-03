RRS rescues Tanker driver, two assistants from armed robbers

Men from the Lagos State Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have rescued a tanker driver and his assistants from the clutches of gun-wielding thieves on Lekki – Epe Expressway while also recovering three weapons, 11 live cartridges, and machetes from the robber’s vehicle.

A tipper with the registration number BDJ 271 XB, a chisel, back pack, hand gloves, and a face mask were among the things recovered from the robbers.

According to the LRRS, the robbers, numbering about seven had around 1:00 a.m. on Thursday used a blue colour tipper to block a truck loaded with 45,000 litres of premium motor spirit (pms) at Berger Bridge inward Epe, Lagos. The fuel tanker was heading to Oyo State.

The four occupants of the tipper ordered the truck driver and his assistants out of the vehicle. They drove away the 45,000 tanker while three others robbers who were hiding in the bush held hostage the truck driver and his assistants, identified as Falana Abiodun and Fatai Opeyemi, before leading them into the bush.

They were emerging from the bush around 4:00 a.m. with their hostages when patrolling Rapid Response Squad (RRS) team saw them and gave them a chase.

The robbers abandoned their vehicle, guns and machetes before escaping into the bush.

The 45,000-litre tanker was later found empty through the assistance of NUPENG members in Epe.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi has directed the Commander, Rapid Response Squad (RRS), CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi to transfer the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba for further investigations.

CP Alabi further assured that all the suspects involved in the hijacking of the 45,000-litre tanker would be made to face justice.