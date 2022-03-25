Magistrate Sentences Lagos Socialite over Party Petrol Souvenir

Lagos socialite, Ogbulu Chidinma Pearl has been sentenced to 27 month- imprisonment for the offence of distributing Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) as souvenirs during her installation party on the 5th of March, 2022 at an Event Centre in the state.

But, the jail terms carry an option of fine totaling N1,015,000.

The defendant was earlier arraigned on the 14th of March

at the Special Offences (Mobile) Court sitting at Oshodi before Chief Magistrate Kehinde Ogundare, where she pleaded not guilty.

But, on Thursday, she changed her plea from not guilty to guilty on the three counts.

The offences were found to have violated section 251(1), 168 (1), and 244 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 as well as Section 195 (2)(b) of the Environmental Management Protection Law of Lagos State 2017.

The Court sentenced the defendant as follows:

1)To pay a fine of 15,000 (fifteen thousand naira) or 3months imprisonment on the first count.

2)fine of 500,000 (five hundred thousand) or one-year imprisonment on the second count.

3)fine of 500,000 (five hundred thousand naira) or one year imprisonment on the third count.

Chief Magistrate Ogundare, held that the prosecution has successfully proven the charge against the defendant beyond a reasonable doubt and thereby convicted and sentenced her accordingly.