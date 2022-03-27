Kaduna Govt confirms Airport attack by terrorists

The Kaduna State Government has announced that an attack by suspected terrorists was repelled by those in the vicinity of the state’s international airport.

The information was made public in a statement signed by Samuel Aruwan, the State’s Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs.

Earlier on Saturday, armed men reportedly stormed the airport, disrupting airport operations.

The event resulted in the death of a staff member, who was shot by the assailants, according to the state administration.

He further stated that after the event, airport operations had resumed, with scheduled flights departing.

Apart from those in the immediate vicinity of the airport, “troops stationed within and surrounding the airport responded and repelled the attackers,” according to Aruwan.

Aruwan further said security forces were conducting operations in the airport general area, and “further updates will be communicated to the public”.

Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i expressed grief at the revelation of the casualty, commending the security forces for their quick response to the attack and for repelling the attackers.

He sent condolences to the family of the victim, offering prayers for the repose of his soul.

Kaduna has witnessed a trajectory of attacks in recent times, with non-state actors devising new strategies to perpetrate evil and its agenda in the state.

Among its recent techniques is the scattering of explosives across the state, a situation about which the state government has issued a warning and urged inhabitants to be cautious and watchful of their surroundings.