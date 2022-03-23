I am not Worried About Court’s Decision on my Status – Ebonyi Governor

Ebonyi State Governor, Mr Dave Umahi, has shrugged off insinuations that he is being weighed down by a recent court decision which sacked his administration.

Responding to questions before he joined a meeting of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) with President Muhammadu Buhari in the state House, Abuja, He argued that “there is no constitutional provision that says that a governor can be sued in this first place.

He said he is not perturbed by whatever is happening right now and remains confident on the outcome of the Judicial process.

On the statement credited to Rivers State Governor, He said he remains his friend but they have two major differences.