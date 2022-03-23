Heritage Bank Makurdi sealed for disobeying Court Order

Heritage Bank Makurdi Branch, was today sealed by a team of lawyers led by Barr Damsa Damsa for failing to obey court order asking the bank to remit the sum of money to the tone of over six hundred and forty nine million (649.000,000) naira.

Barr. Damsa Damsa approached the Federal Industrial Court, Makurdi asking that Heritage Bank pay Adamawa State sacked workers the sum of over 649,000,000 million naira.

Industrial Court sitting in Makurdi granted Barr. Damsa’s request and ordered the bank to obey Court judgement.

Heritage Bank however, disagreed with the court judgement and proceeded to the Court of Appeal.

A court judgement granted by the Court of appeal sitting in Makurdi on 11th March, 2022 ordered the bank to pay within three days the sum of over 649,000,000 million naira to the sacked workers of Adamawa State sacked educational workers.

After days of disobeying court order, Barr. Damsa Damsa led his team of lawyers and security agencies to seal the premises of the bank.

Barr. Damsa while attending to questions, stated the he got a garnishee order against Heritage Bank but the bank has vehemently refused to obey both judgement from Industrial Court and the Court of Appeal.

He expressed that the sealing of Heritage Bank will proceed to Lafia tomorrow and across the country if the bank refuses to pay the sum of over 649,000,000 million naira. as requested by the honorable court.