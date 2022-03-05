Gov Yahaya Bello’s presidency non-negotiable – North Central Group

Stakeholders in the North Central Zone under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress have thrown their weight behind the presidential ambition of governor Yahaya Bello.

This time they say nothing will make them change their mind from supporting the Kogi governor.

They maintained that the presidential ambition of the Mr Bello will not be negotiated even if the zone produces the National Chairman of the party in the forthcoming Convention.

The APC stakeholders in the North Central Zone made this known on Saturday while reacting to a statement allegedly issued by a group, “Stakeholders in Nasarawa State Council of the All Progressives Congress, appealing to Governor Bello to sacrifice his presidential ambition for the rumoured national chairmanship position awaiting the zone.

In a statement signed and issued by the Director-General, North Central Coalition for Leadership, Williams Oluwatoyin, they saiy the purported appeal for mr Bello to relinquish his ambition “stands logic on its head and also belittles the zone.”

They made this position known on a day Governor Bello officially presented Staff of Office to the newly approved, graded and upgraded traditional rulers in Kogi State, at the Muhammadu Buhari Civic Centre, Lokoja.