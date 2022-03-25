Ghana suffers massive injury blow hours to Super Eagles clash

Former Black Stars midfielder, Laryea Kingston said Nigeria are favourites but expects Ghana to sail through in this month’s 2022 FIFA World Cup play-offs tie.

The 41-year-old predicts Ghana, playing under new coach Otto Addo, might struggle to outclass the Super Eagles.

Ghana will be handled by ex-international Otto Addo who is a youth coach at German side Borussia Dortmund.

Meanwhile, with less that five hours to the big match, Ghana have suffered another massive injury blow. Reports say Moldova-based midfielder Edmund Addo has been released from the squad due to injury.

The decision to release the UEFA Champions League sensation means the tough tackler will also not be available for the Black Stars in the second-leg to be played in Abuja on Tuesday.

The FC Sherrif star arrived in Ghana with an injury he picked up playing for his club side at the weekend and thought he would recover in time for the two important matches.

This comes as massive blow for the Ghana coach Otto Addo who was planning to pack his midfield to prevent the Super Eagles from creating any chances in the first-leg in Kumasi.

Already, the Black Stars have been ravaged by injuries with the likes of Baba Rahman, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Samuel Owusu.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has given clearance for the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to admit 40,000 spectators to watch Friday’s clash between Ghana and Nigeria.

This comes after the Ghana Football Association made a request to play the game in full capacity stadium following the laid-down rules by CAF.